The Great Advantages in Remodeling Instead of Moving

I have a degree in Interior Design and previously worked in commercial interior and hotel design and project management in South East Asia, New Zealand and Canada. I got involved in kitchen and bath design work when I moved to Boise in 1995 as there weren’t many 5 star hotels here at the time. I became a Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer (CMKBD) in 2011. This certification is from the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and is based on education, experience and examination. I am also a Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) as all spaces should be able to be accessed by people of all ages, sizes and abilities.

Most people remodel because they love their neighborhood and don’t want to move. Their house is tired and/or non-functional and they want to have their spaces work for them and reflect their lifestyle and personalities. Another trigger for a remodel can be retirement: suddenly they are spending a lot more time at home – and maybe now in the kitchen – and they find their current space frustrating. While I specialize in kitchen and bath remodel, I can help with any part of the house, involving cabinetry.

The standard concern about remodeling is that it will take twice as long and cost twice as much as you expect. It is, indeed, a major undertaking and it can represent quite an investment. Your life is disrupted and you have to make all kinds of decisions and selections. That is why using a designer can really help. You don’t have to make any of those decisions on your own, you have someone to narrow down the choices, make recommendations and guide you through the process. A reputable contractor will also make the process much easier and speedier. The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is a good place to start looking for a contractor.

The five elements I have chosen are:

Function/Layout/Flow: this is the most fundamental part of the reason to remodel. If your kitchen or bathroom doesn’t work for you, don’t bother painting the existing cabinets or replacing the countertops, that is throwing good money after bad. Moving appliances and plumbing is not as expensive as you think and can make a huge difference in how the area functions. This is where an experienced designer can help you see the possibilities of a space. Many people are familiar with the work triangle, which was developed when kitchens were separate spaces used only by the woman of the house. Today we have multiple cooks, of different ages, sizes and abilities, who want to be in the kitchen, which has become a main social space of the home. We now think of kitchens in terms of zones: storage, prep, cooking, serving, cleaning up etc. that can allow several people to work at the same time. An in depth interview with the main users will help the designer understand how you use the space and how you would like it to function.

Today we have multiple cooks, of different ages, sizes and abilities, who want to be in the kitchen, which has become a main social place in the home.

In bathrooms we want it to be efficient and functional when you are getting ready for the day, but also to be able to allow you to relax and disconnect at the end of the day. The colors and materials used can help create a spa like environment and the layout and storage make it a more functional space. So many homes have the big spa tub that never gets used and the little shower that gets used everyday. Most people want a bathroom to have a great shower and then, if there is room, they may want a nice soaking tub. As long as there is one tub in the house, there doesn’t have to be one in the master bathroom, but a good shower is a must.

The National Kitchen and Bath Association has developed planning guidelines to aid in the safe and effective planning of kitchens and bathrooms. They address issues such as distances and spaces between functions, relationships between work areas, heights of different elements in the space, lighting, storage, and code and accessibility issues.

Personality/Style: This is one of the great advantages in remodeling instead of moving, you get a space that reflects you. A good designer will work with you to determine how you want the space to feel and look and then pull it all together to create a successful, cohesive environment. There are so many choices out there, so many new materials and styles, having a designer to help you sort through all of that is invaluable. They can also help you make selections that will stand the test of time. While white kitchens are a classic, they may have peaked and wood stains are making a comeback. Designs are definitely cleaner and simpler, leaning towards contemporary. And the finished product should reflect you, not the designer!

Storage: We all have so much stuff! We need to be able to store it and access it easily, or it becomes a major source of frustration. There are a lot of options that will render kitchen and bathroom cabinets more accessible and more functional. Of course, one of the great things of a remodel is the opportunity to go through ALL your kitchen and bath stuff and hopefully just keep the things you really use. That said, almost all kitchen remodels end up having more storage than the original kitchen and definitely more accessible storage. If you are not in a position to undertake a full remodel, adding pull out racks or roll out shelves to your existing cabinets make a big difference.

Lighting: This is a critical, but often neglected element of a space. All the beautiful materials in the world aren’t much good if you can’t see them! There are three basic types of lighting in a space: ambient, task and accent. It is useful to think in terms of layers when developing the lighting for a space. In a kitchen task lighting is often absent and adding “undercabinet” lighting is one of the easiest and most transformative changes you can make. With LED lighting, there are endless possibilities for interesting, effective and efficient lighting.

Technology: While not specific to remodels, building technology and particularly the connectivity of appliances is advancing rapidly. Soon your fridge will tell you that you need to cook that meat that has been in the fridge for a few days, and the recipe will instruct your stove top and pan and tell you when it is time to put the meat on and when it is cooked to your liking. Building technology is in the bathroom as well, featuring computerized shower settings with audio, baths with aromatherapy and vibracoustic massage, heated floors in showers and TVs in bathroom mirrors.

To learn more or contact Patricia visit www.nkba.org and my her personal website, www.finekitchens-baths.com