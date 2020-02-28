We introduce you to builders who by their talents and attention to the latest details, contribute meaningfully to a lifestyle we all have come to enjoy.

The home builders of the Treasure Valley are a busy lot.

Boise and its adjacent cities, such a Meridian and Eagle, are growing by leaps and bounds, attracting people from all over the country.

And these future residents are in need of housing, both large and small. Thanks to the home builders of this area, attractive and architecturally pleasing residences have been developed for them. The choices are manifold and tailored to the desires of both growing families and empty-nesters, or retirees.

(*Editor's note: Answers edited to accommodate space limitations.)

SHERBURNE-MARRS HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – The buyers are coming from] the Pacific Northwest and California. Our attention to detail and quality seem to be best suited to empty nesters.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – Truly varies from client to client

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – Certainly kitchens and bathrooms are still at the top, but outdoor spaces seem to be a focus as well.

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – We are very rarely asked about energy efficient features.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials cost going up?

A – In the last five years, building costs have risen pretty close to $100 psf.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – Truly varies from client to client.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – I was brought up in the construction and new home industry and was blessed enough to get to learn the building business from Mike Marrs at a young age.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Without a doubt!

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – Absolutely, our clients are mostly all cash.

Q – Do you sell your own houses or through real estate offices?

A – Lane Ranstrom with Epic Realty and his Team sell most homes.

Q – TELL US YOUR STORY

A – A sole proprietor of Sherburne-Marrs, LLC, and a second-generation Idaho Developer/Builder and sixth generation Idahoan, building homes in the Treasure Valley since 1998. Website: Sherburne-Marrs.com

LUXURY HOMES OF IDAHO

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – As of late, our clientele has consisted of mostly out of state buyers looking for premier, higher end homes.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – Every client is different, and different people value different things, so it really just depends on the clients personal tastes. Some common areas we’ve seen people put extra effort into are cabinetry, natural stone and extensive use of hardwood.

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – outdoor living space is definitely emphasized, and we are still seeing a lot of wide open plans with kitchen and great rooms sort of blending into one another.

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – Yes people usually want to be as efficient as possible…but not necessarily solar panels.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials cost going up?

A – Everything is going up. I would say it is probably 30% higher than it was 5 years ago.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – Not necessarily. I think we’ve seen a shift in what people value. Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to a custom home.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – I started building houses in Boise in the early 90s and I was always drawn to it. After college I worked in project management in New York City for 6 years and found the skill set was very similar and overlapped with the process my dad had mastered in Boise.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Again everyone is different, some people couldn’t care less about a community swimming pool or gym.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A- Yes they most certainly are.

Q – Do you sell you own houses or through real estate offices?

A – Usually via real estate offices. Missy Coman real estate broker at Keller Williams. They do a fantastic job with everything.

Q – TELL US YOUR STORY

A – I grew up in Boise and have watched it transform into what it is today. Our family is 5th generation (I think) Idahoan so we really really care about the direction of our state and more specifically our city. It’s exciting, and we’re lucky to be a part of it. I think building a truly custom home is a process that should be fun for the owners. Website: http://luxuryhomesofidaho.com/

CLARK & CO HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – California and Washington and our clients are both families and empty nesters.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – millwork, engineered hardwoods, stone countertops, appliances, and smart home technology

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – Kitchen & baths for sure, but media/bonus rooms are also very popular. Entertaining areas in general are given a high priority.

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – Energy is still so relatively inexpensive here in Idaho that investing in solar technology isn’t a high priority.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials cost going up?

A – Material costs do continue to go up, especially this year with the tariffs that were put in place.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A- Most of our clients aren’t interested in building homes with rooms they hardly use.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – Dan and Emily established Clark & Co Homes in 2011 with the mission of bringing creative design solutions to the Treasure Valley.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Yes, out-of-staters love subdivision amenities.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – Yes

Q – Do you sell you own houses or through real estate offices?

A – We sell ourselves

Q – What is something you prefer not to hear from potential buyers?

A – We have worked hard to set our boutique building company apart.

Clark & Co Website: clarkandcohomes.com

SOLITUDE HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – In the past, we were getting more empty-nesters from California but we are seeing more and more families looking for larger family homes. Also, we receive a number requests for ADU’s.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – Maintenance-free homes, energy efficiencies, outdoor kitchens and outdoor fireplaces. We include all of these type upgrades in our custom homes.

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – Having an adequate number of bathrooms such as a 3bd/3ba is a high priority, ideally ensuite bathrooms. Flexible living space also remains very popular.

Q – Do buyers want energy-efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – Not so much – energy-efficient construction is a priority more so than solar or battery storage features.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials cost going up?

A – The costs have remained pretty stable. Over the last five years, we’ve seen an approximate increase of $30 a square foot

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – Buyers tend to be downsizing but families with children are finding they get more for their money for a 3,800 sq ft dual level home or in-law units for extended family.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – I always knew I wanted to be in construction since a young age. My father was in construction which introduced me to the business. I had transitioned from being a project manager to become a custom builder.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Security of Community CCR’s is appealing for some. However, clients are also interested in neighborhoods that are not part of an HOA.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – Yes, buyers are coming with cash from a sale of another property, often from California

Q – Do you sell your own houses or through real estate offices?

A – We work with various real estate offices depending on the community.

Solitude Homes Website: solitudehomes.com/

BOISE HUNTER HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – Because we have four communities, each with different price points, different floor plans, and positioned in different areas of town, we see a wide variety of buyers.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – The following are all things that we do as standard items: a large master suite, covered patio, 3-car garage, 10 ft. ceilings and 8 ft. doors, expansive kitchen layouts.

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – It depends on who you are selling to, but we tend to find that lot size, high-quality finishes, and garage space are our buyer’s top priorities.

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – Every buyer wants to make sure their new home is efficient and we help them understand just how efficient it is.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – One of the things we especially hear from out-of-state buyers is that they are often moving here because they want more space.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – Our founder, Jim Hunter, is a civil engineer and worked for another home builder for 15 years. When the patriarch of that company passed away, Jim decided to start Boise Hunter Homes in 2007.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Buyers are absolutely interested in the community amenities. In fact, in the Treasure Valley with so many different communities, the existence of such amenities are expected.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – Cash buyers are not very common for us.

Q – Do you sell your own houses or through real estate offices?

A – We have a team of two dedicated agents in each of our communities, stationed at our model homes.

Q – Tell Us Your Story

A – When Jim Hunter started Boise Hunter Homes in 2007, Jim invested in land instead of building dozens of homes and that focus was key to our company’s continued success. Website: boisehunterhomes.com

MADDYN HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – We pride ourselves in meeting and appealing to a broad spectrum of buyers. We have built homes for local young couples to empty nesters.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – Most people tend to gravitate towards trim and finish upgrades.

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – Kitchens and bathrooms are still hitting at number one – open floor plans next.

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – Yes. Again, buyers are more educated than ever.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials cost going up?

A – That’s all relative to what home you are building and what you are putting in the home.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – Square footage is less of the focus in the market that we focus on.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – Growing up my father was a builder. My summer jobs were always on the construction site where I mastered the shovel and any job no one else wanted to do!

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Yes. Buyers are looking for a community that feels like home but is removed from the hustle and bustle.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – Yes! In the past 12 months we have seen a steady supply.

Q – Do you sell your own houses or through real estate offices?

A – Tayler Jade Real Estate is our real estate team.

Q – TELL US YOUR STORY

A – As mentioned above, my father was and still is in construction. From him I learned how to work and how to care about the job I was doing. Growing up around construction and Real Estate I became passionate about both. Website: maddynhomes.com/

BRIGHTON HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters

A – Brighton has created a variety of remarkable communities which appeal to a wide range of individuals.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – Brighton Homes believes that all homes must be three things; well-built, highly-functional, and beautiful.

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – Functional outdoor spaces are highly desirable. The best approach is for builders to design homes with flexible layouts.

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – In Southwestern Idaho, we are fortunate to have access to affordable renewable energy provided by hydro-electric, wind and solar sources.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials cost going up?

A – Over the last 5 years Land, material and labor costs have increased steadily.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – I would consider a large home for our market to be anything over 3000 square feet.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – When I was 21 years old I began designing custom homes at a small design firm while attending college. After graduating with my Professional Degree in Architecture, I worked at large architecture firms in Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho. When the “great-recession” began in 2006, I left that company and joined Brighton Corporation.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – What a “complete lifestyle” represents to an individual varies depending on their stage of life, but there are some things that overlap all groups.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – We have had a number of buyers who have purchased their new home with cash in the last year.

Q – Do you sell your own houses or through real estate offices?

A – All of our homes are listed by Epic Realty in Meridian, Idaho.

Brighton Homes Website: brightonhomes-idaho.com

CBH HOMES

Q – Who are your buyers and where are they coming from? Are they young families or empty nesters?

A – Our buyers are the young, hip crowd, the growing family looking for more room for extra feet (or paws), and the [empty nesters]. We see quite a bit of in-state buyers [and] some buyers from surrounding states.

Q – What kinds of upgrades are people looking for?

A – The interior design team hand selects each and every finish such as EVP flooring, stainless steel appliances, solid surfaces and more so that buyers have more time instead of choosing upgrades.

Q – Are kitchens and bathrooms still on top of people’s list or is it multiple bedrooms, game rooms, outdoor living space, wine cellars?

A – Kitchens are at the top of the list. People also ask about office space, bonus rooms, master bedroom on the main level and lots of storage space!

Q – Do buyers want energy efficient homes such as Solar panels?

A – We have not seen any demand for this as it still seems to be cost ineffective.

Q – How much is the avg. sq ft cost to build a home today vs 5 years ago? Are materials

cost going up?

A – Yes, materials and labor go up. We work closely with our partners to be efficient as possible [and] to keep costs low so that we can provide the best pricing for our buyers.

Q – Are larger homes still the rage or not?

A – Some people are looking to downsize, others have growing families and need more bedrooms and storage.

Q – How did you get into the business?

A – Raised in Boise, Corey Barton got his early start in the construction industry as a framer. After many years of working for several Treasure Valley builders, and in 1992, Barton began building homes in Ada County.

Q – Are buyers looking for amenities such as community club houses, swimming pools,

tennis courts or is that not important with buyers?

A – Swimming pools are definitely a hot commodity. Other important community amenities are things like parks, nearby schools, restaurants and shopping.

Q – Are cash buyers still out there?

A – Absolutely! We see a good number of cash buyers.

Q – Do you sell your own houses or through real estate offices?

A – CBH has a wonderful team of in house Sales Specialists to help buyers find homes.

Q – TELL US YOUR STORY

A – A local native to Boise, Corey started in the construction industry as a window guy, moving onto a framer, and then working for home builders in the Boise area. Today, the company that started with just one man, has grown to include a real estate brokerage, HVAC company, truss plant, and interior finishes supplier. Website: cbhhomes.com/