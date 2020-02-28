2020 VISION OF SUCCESS

The secret is out: Boise is one of the best city’s in America to be living in and the best to move to. Residents of Idaho’s capital have long known its many attributes: mild climate, easy access to the outdoors and outdoor recreation, a booming job market, good schools, and other qualities that make it the best city for old and young, working and retired, singles and families. But now others are taking notice; a new article from MarketWatch just named Boise the hottest housing market of 2020. In a list of 25 cities, Boise was the number one market for home sales and price growth for the new year.

In addition to its obvious attributes, MarketWatch also credits Boise’s rise in the housing market to a trend of people moving away from more expensive parts of the country as well as away from coastal markets which previously topped lists of places to live.

“It’s no surprise to those that live here why the Boise metro area has been named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation over recent years,” says Michelle Bailey, 2020 President of Boise Regional REALTORS®. “We have a high quality of life, booming economic opportunities coupled with four seasons, low crime rate, and world-class outdoor recreation. Boise is a great place to raise a family, start a business or even retire. We truly have it all!”

While Boise has always been high up in lists of best cities to live in, it’s now taking over those lists: a report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency showed home prices in Boise have risen 11.1% over the last year.

One of the big draws over the last few years has been a boom in the job market due to large companies who have set up shop in Boise. Micron Technologies, one of the largest employer in Boise, was founded in the city in 1978 and since then, continues to supply jobs to the Boise market with 5,000 employees currently. Another large employer in Boise, currently employing 1,000-2,000 employees according to the Boise Valley Economic Partnership is HP Inc. Other large employers for the area are Albertsons, Blue Cross of Idaho, Fred Meyer, YMCA, Winco Foods, IDACORP, and Wells Fargo.

But it’s not just those employers making a difference; the Idaho Department of Labor cites Idaho’s unemployment rate at a low 2.9% and a report from Governing.com ranks Idaho fourth in the nation in job growth.

Access to the outdoors and the bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the City of Trees also account for part of its appeal. In a 2017 “25 Best Towns of 2017” by Outside, Boise made the list for its adventure opportunities like the 25-mile Greenbelt trail that runs along the Boise River, close proximity to the South Fork Payette River or Salmon for river outings and the Ride to Rivers trail system in the Boise foothills.

In addition to those outdoor assets, Boise has even more. The Boise River itself is a great spot for paddling, floating, and kayaking. Surfers can try their luck on man-made waves at the Boise River Park too! The city is home to numerous beautiful parks for recreating like river-side parks Ann Morrison and Julia Davis. In addition to the aforementioned Greenbelt and Ride to Rivers trails for recreation, there’s also the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center with a 4.6-acre nature preserve full of paths for strolling, Camel’s Back Park Trail, and the Oregon Trails Reserve Walking Trails.

While Boise is a great city to raise a family or for young people to enjoy, it’s also a major draw for the older crowd. An article from the “Idaho Business Review” references a study by SeniorAdvice.com that named Boise number seven of 20 mid-sized cities for senior citizens in 2019. Factors that were considered in the study were the area’s percentage of senior citizens, available social activities, weather, presence of senior communities, quality of health care, number of hospitals and pharmacies, and cost of living. According to the article, there are nearly 90 senior living facilities in Boise. Also a plus was Idaho’s low crime rate and property taxes.

Lastly is, of course, the housing market itself. Though the city may be the main draw, the real estate market is the real clincher. According to We Know Boise Real Estate, this year may see the best real estate market in Boise total home sales rising 18.76% in Ada County.

A city is so much more than its assets listed on paper. While Boise has wonderful characteristics, it’s the feel of the city, its people, and the ever-changing pace of this living place that truly makes it such a draw. As new residents will find out and current residents already know, Boise is the best place to live.