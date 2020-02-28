Dear Readers and Advertisers,

This month’s Lifestyle special Home Edition also signals a new beginning for me as its publisher.

For 35 years I have been active in marketing and sales of both print and online advertising. (26 years in the Treasure Valley.)

For the past 3 years, I worked with Richard Meyer on the development and growth of the Boise and Meridian Lifestyle Magazines.

With his retirement from the Lifestyle publications, I am stepping into his shoes, welcoming the expanded responsibilities as the new owner and publisher.

Additionally, my brother Greg has become the publisher of the Meridian Lifestyle Magazine; the two publications, therefore, becoming a family affair, with a combined 70-years media experience.

Boise, growing by leaps and bounds, is becoming the destination of choice for many people and companies.

In this edition we are featuring some of the people and businesses that helped Boise earn “Realtor.com” the number 1 spot as the housing market best positioned for growth in 2020.

You will get to know some of our premier builders in the valley, while learning the reasons for the attraction of new residents to our area’s communities.

Greg and I have some exciting plans for the Boise and Meridian Lifestyle Magazines which includes a newly designed website and enhanced online digital presence. I am looking forward to continuing my relationship with the readers and, of equal importance, with the advertising family of our city.

If you have a good story to tell, I would love to hear from you. Please email me at vince.gewalt@lifestylepubs.com.

With my thanks for your continued partnership,

Vince Gewalt, Publisher