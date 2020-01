The grand opening and ribbon cutting for Voicebox Karaoke, located at 781 W. Front St., Boise, was held on December 13, 2019. The event featured refreshments, hosted bar, and demonstrations of karaoke suites. To request a reservation for your next event visit VoiceboxKaraoke.com/locations/Boise/or call the guest services team at (208) 906-0315. Photography by Lizzy Grubbs