We are pleased to present our special “Local’s Choice” issue featuring some of the Treasure Valleys largest “Influencers” who we asked to present to your, some of their favorite local businesses. We will introduce these influencers to you and share how they help to promote our local community. Then, each influencer will share some of their favorite local businesses along with more information about the business and why or how that business has made an impression on the influencer choosing it as their favorite. Want more? Check out additional influencers in our sister publication, Meridian Lifestyle at www.lifestylepubs.com/Meridian

We also wanted to let you know that after almost three wonderful years of publishing the Boise Lifestyle luxury magazine as well as the newly created Meridian Lifestyle magazine, we have set our eyes on a new and exciting future for our family. As this issue will be the last with our hands on the reins, we are pleased to introduce you to the new publisher, Vince Gewalt who will be taking the reins beginning with the March issue. Look for his introduction in the next issue.

It has been our pleasure to support our local community and highlight the good news of our wonderful city and state of Idaho. The relationships, business partners, and friends we have made over the past three years have enriched our lives and blessed us tremendously. We are so grateful to have had this opportunity and are equally excited about our new ventures to come. If you are interested in following our adventures, please follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tastetreasurevalley.

From our family to yours, we wish you a blessed and productive 2020 and look forward to serving you and your family, our community, our neighbors and continuing to support our local lifestyle in the years to come.