Social Media Influencers Recommend Their Favorite Businesses

Tracy Wilde @tracywilde

I’m a newlywed! My husband, Garrison, and I were married on New Year’s Eve! I’m a pastor, author, and speaker. I’m the College and Young Adult pastor at Capital Church. We have the coolest young adult community that meets every Sunday night in the heart on downtown Boise at the Linen Building. My second book releases this year and I’m excited to share the message about contentment in every season.

What are you passionate about?

I’m passionate about helping people realize their purpose and protentional. We all have something to give to others and I love helping young people discover the gifts God has given them to share with others.

What do you love about living in Idaho?

EVERYTHING! I’m so proud to be from Idaho. I love the people, the four distinct seasons, the culture, values and strong community feel that Idaho has taught me. And I think we have the best and most beautiful sunsets in the world!

Fancy Pants, 825 W Idaho Street

Fancy Pants has been bringing the best and latest in fashion to beautiful downtown Boise since 2006. Owners Courtney and Jaime hand select every piece, with their customers in mind. Beyond selling beautiful things, FP offers wardrobe styling and personal shopping. Because it’s fun to be fancy!

“Fancy Pants provides the best in trends and style that you simply can’t find anywhere else in Boise. FP not only carries the best designers in Boise, but the owners, Courtney Holden and Jaime Petrilli will help personally style you for any look! You will definitely get compliments on anything you wear from FP!”-Tracy

Jack City Fitness, 21 N. Allumbaugh Street

Jack City Fitness is the #1 results-oriented fitness facility in the Treasure Valley.. Experienced coaches, innovative equipment, and a loyal fitness community allow all who enter the building to truly experience the difference.

“The best gym in town without question! JCF is the cleanest gym you will ever workout in! I love the classes and personal training options. But most of all, it feels like a family where everyone is helping you reach your health and fitness goals. I look forward to going to the gym like I never had before since going to JCF! The owners, Marshall and Rachel Webber curate an innovative and fun gym environment for every age and fitness level!”-Tracy

We Three Design Studio, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road

We Three Design Studio is a collaboration between Sam Salinas, Kirsten Grove and Nicole Powell. Pulling from their extensive experience in interiors, architecture and art the three designers envisioned a studio dedicated to creating spaces that support the unique vision and desires of their clients.

“We Three is the hottest interior design studio in town. This team hits the jackpot every time with their style design! They can do it all! Style your space, renovate it, or design from the ground up! They perfectly reflect the Boise aesthetic that everyone wants but doesn’t know how to create.”-Tracy

Lunatic Fringe Boise, 874 W Broad Street

Lunatic Fringe Boise encourages a culture of teamwork, passion, and education. Our guests leave equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to recreate their style at home. As a locally owned and operated business, we feel a deep commitment to our community by supporting our local charities.

“I absolutely love this salon! I stumbled upon it one day when I dropped in to buy some products and met my hair angel stylist, Reina. My hair had been severely damaged from a previous salon and I was desperately trying to get my hair healthy and beautiful! My hair is healthier and more beautiful than ever! One of my favorite things about Lunatic Fringe is that they have a no gossip policy for their stylists. I love that! It’s such a fun environment to come to without worrying about salon drama! All the stylists work so well together and truly care about your hair health and style!”-Tracy

Kelsie Fields @kelsiefields

I’m Kelsie, a local business owner and fellow small shop supporter! I am passionate about mindful living and creating a positive impact on this beautiful world.

I most enjoy spending time with those dear to me, as well as traveling. Exploring new cultures and hunting for lovely treasures to carry in my shop.

Idaho is such a special place, and the ripple effect of positivity here is endless. I’m so lucky to call it home!

SISTERS, 2753 W State Street

I’m beyond grateful to own a beautiful boutique located inside Wildflower here in Boise. My shop is filled with both vintage and new sustainable clothing for all, accessories, local art, and home goods.

Mama Life Wellness, 2753 W State Street

Mama Life Wellness was created as a way to support and honor Maiden, Mother and Sage. Shala is a practicing doula, offers holistic postpartum support and handcrafts pure, organic botanical beauty and medicinal products for all. Intention coupled with love is the backbone to her plant-centered apothecary line as well as her feminine-centered services.

“The most incredible apothecary line and weekend cafe (also located inside Wildflower)! Owner Shala Fields might be my sister, but I’m certainly not biased when I say her products are phenomenal. She is extremely passionate about holistic health and wellness, and her mission is to help others feel their absolute best. Not only is her branding is on point, but the products are filled with pure organic herbs and essential oils. Her cafe (currently open Fri-Sat 10-4) offers organic, gluten free treats and wellness lattes. Medicinal, tasty goods? Yes, please. Exactly what Boise has been needing!”-Kelsie

Catalyst, 4477 Emerald Street, Suite A 150

At Catalyst Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine we focus on patient-centered holistic care. We aim to find one’s vital health by addressing both mind and body. Patients of all ages and in any stage of their healing journey feel supported as we help them navigate their way to optimal health.

“My friend Sonya and her partner, Stephanie (Are you catching on that I have some pretty phenomenal women in my life? ;)) just opened their new acupuncture/alternative medicine clinic up on the bench. These incredible women have created the most beautiful space, offering patient centered, evidence-based, holistic care as well as a small selection of Chinese herbs and other botanical products.”-Kelsie

Neckar Coffee, 117 S. 10th Street

Neckar Coffee is a Boise based coffee roasting and retail company. We purchase specialty grade green coffee and roast in-house in downtown Boise. Our focus is on our craft and our greatest joy is to share it with people.

“My go-to coffee spot. Locally owned and the best oat milk chais in town. The setup is perfect for a comfortable workspace, and if you’re lucky enough you might even get to pet a cute pup or two when you pop in.”-Kelsie

Katie Hieb BakeItPaleo.com @bakeit.paleo

I’m a stay-at-home mom of three who has lived in the Boise area for over 20 years. I met my husband at the University of Idaho and we both decided Boise is where we want to be. I’ve always loved the Boise area – the community, people and feel of the city.

As a stay-at-home mom, I am always busy with the family and keeping the house in order. Since having kids I’ve realized how important it is to focus on getting in some “me” time and engaging in things that I love to do. It makes me a better mom and wife!

Some of these “me” time activities include working out at the downtown YMCA, where I’ve been a member since grade school. As well as, keeping up with my recipe blog and remaining active on Instagram.

What are you passionate about?

I’m passionate about living a healthy lifestyle and teaching my kids to do the same. One of the ways in which I try to stay healthy is to eat the way that makes me feel my best – eating a mostly Paleo diet. I do nearly all of the cooking in our household and using fresh, mostly organic, whole food ingredients is important to me.

I also love to bake – I have quite the sweet tooth. After years of sharing meals and recipes on social media, I created a Paleo recipe blog. I find great joy in creating recipes using Paleo friendly ingredients and sharing them with my family and anyone else who is looking for healthy treats or “real food” eats.

What do you love about living in Idaho?

First and foremost, I love the people! The people here are so welcoming and friendly. Which, if you live here you know!

I also love the parks, hiking trails, the green belt, and the feel of living in a big city but without all the people.

Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N 8th Street

“I enjoy this restaurant’s atmosphere and food, specifically their focus on high quality, local ingredients.”-Katie

Active Health & Wellness, Boise Cryotherapy, 1521 E Boise Ave

Dr. Watson’s primary focus is to decrease pain and inflammation and increase function in the body utilizing cutting edge therapies and testing. This includes therapies to shut down inflammation such as whole body cryotherapy, oxygen therapy, PEMF therapy, and Light Therapy as well as addressing underlying foundational causes of pain and inflammation including structural imbalances, chemical imbalances from food and heavy metals, toxicities and deficiencies, and by utilizing science based nutrition protocols of blood and hair analysis, food allergy, omega 3 testing, hormone testing, etc.

“This is where I go for chiropractic care. Love them!”-Katie

Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive

Located in Julia Davis Park, Zoo Boise is home to more than 300 animals from 100 different species. Part of every admission and proceeds from many zoo attractions goes to support wildlife conservation in Idaho and all over the world! Helping endangered species is fun and easy at Zoo Boise.

“I take my kids to the zoo year-round. Love the updated exhibits they recently put in.”-Katie

Downtown YMCA, 1050 W State Street

“I’ve been a member of the Y since I was in grade school. Now I take my kids there. They have excellent childcare, great workout facilities, fun fitness programs and the people are always friendly.”-Katie

Kirsten Grove @simplygrove @wethreedesign

I have always had a passion for interior design. When I was 9 years old I chose an eclectic palette of rainbows, polka dots, and stripes to decorate my room. I even divided my bedroom into zones. I had big plans! Today I use Simply Grove as a creative outlet for all things aesthetically beautiful. I started blogging in 2008 to show off eye-catching design and decor from all over the world. Fast forward 12 years later, I have had the opportunity to style and design for clients all over the world. Along with Nicole Powell and Sam Salinas, I run a full-service design firm here in Boise. We have projects that span across the states, including residential and commercial.

What are you passionate about?

My family means the world to me! Both of my children are adopted, so you can say that I am very passionate about adoption. Seeing children united with their forever families is the most beautiful thing in the world. I am also passionate about food, travel and coffee. Maybe I should have started out with coffee!

What do you love about living in Idaho?

Idaho is full of beauty! There are so many gorgeous spots scattered across this state. I’ve lived in Idaho for 22 years and I swear I learn of a new destination all the time. I have lived in the pacific northwest my whole life, and I have to say that Idaho has become my favorite.

Certified Bakery, 1511 N 13th Street

Certified is scratch kitchen and bakery serving the North End neighborhood of Boise. Featuring English muffins made from a 53 year old sourdough starter it serves breakfast, lunch, coffee, pastry and take home suppers 7 days a week. Lizzy and David Rex’s vision is simple–create a place neighbors want to come and eat every day.

“Certified Bakery is quickly becoming a favorite spot to all locals. The food is unbelievable! I can never decide between their must have egg sandwich and their chia pudding that tastes like cake batter.”-Kirsten

Boise Vintage, 3412 W Chinden Blvd.

We are a local store who sells vintage furnishings, art, decor and hifi. We specialize in mid-century/Danish modern. We buy pieces in and out of state and repair and refinish pieces.

“Boise Vintage has the best selection of mid-century, vintage and designer furniture pieces and accessories. I get a lot from them for my own personal house.”-Kirsten

Wildflower, 2753 W State Street

We opened our event design studio + a local flower shop in May 2016. The shop is a space for creativity, community, and everything floral. Most of our material is US grown and every design is custom made. Folks are also encouraged to get their hands dirty and choose blooms per stem at an affordable price point. We have our hands and shears prepped for everything imaginable: from wrapped bouquets, vase arrangements, deliveries, walk-ins, weekly corporate accounts, cafes, restaurants, events, and more.

“Wildflower is not only a gorgeous flower shop, but also a beautiful gift shop. They welcomed new neighbors, Sisters, which was formally Virgo Darling. Both spots offer amazing finds including a curated collection of home goods.”-Kirsten

Feather and Twine, 3107 W State Street

Feather & Twine Home is a gift and housewares shop of carefully curated items by local interior designer, Judith Balis. The shop is filled with beautiful, unique, and affordable furniture and accessories for your home. Stock is ever-changing, so it’s never the same experience twice! Open every other week, Thursday – Saturday.

“Feather and Twine is a one stop shop for home decor and accessories. They carry everything from stunning wooden cutting boards to interesting ceramic vases.”-Kirsten

Emilee Ayers @thisisboise, @thisisboisenightlife

Clearly, I am huge fan of breakfast food. When making plans with visiting guests I always base the day’s adventures off where we will eat breakfast. But really, I love all things Boise has to offer. My pastimes include spending time outside with my dogs and exploring all the unique experiences that Boise has to offer.

What are you passionate about?

I truly believe that storytelling is the heart of community. This Is Boise allows a creative outlet to share events, experiences, and unique stories in a meaningful way that followers can gain value from.

What do you love about living in Idaho?

Living in Idaho is so fun in so many ways. My favorite thing would have to be that there are so many accessible activities for everyone, and that the activities vary with the seasons.

Big City Coffee, 1416 W Grove Street

“Big City Coffee is a classic go-to when people visit me from out of town. I love the vintage farmhouse style and large country food portions. The biscuits and gravy are a must-try.” -Emilee

Moe Joe’s, 2951 E Overland Rd #190, Meridian

“I religiously ate at Moe Joe’s for months after they opened. It’s one of those places where you cannot make a bad choice on the menu. The eggs benedict and the avocado melt are my personal favorites!” -Emilee

Sun Rae Café, 1602 N 13th Street

”Sun Ray Café is the perfect Boise breakfast spot. With locations dotted around the city, you’re sure to find a spot even on the busiest of days! I love going to Sun Ray Café with a group of friends after a night out. “-Emilee

Egg Mann & Earl, 650 E Boise Ave.

We are Egg Mann and Earl, Boise’s best kept secret. We don’t do breakfast, we are breakfast. Breakfast embodies more than just the body’s nourishment. Breakfast brings people together. We make long lasting memories and smiles brighter. With our top notch service, house smoked meats, and high quality food.

“Eggman and Earle is a local spot and what I think is truly Boise’s best kept secret breakfast place. Complete with quirky art, in-house cured meats, and delicious complimentary scones, this breakfast spot is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.” -Emilee