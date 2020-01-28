Larry H. Miller Dealerships Celebrates a Decade of “Driving for Coats” Campaign

Larry H. Miller Dealerships hosted its tenth annual “Driving for Coats” community coat, sock, and underwear drive to benefit the homeless community served by the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM). New and gently used coats of all sizes were collected during the month of November to keep adults and children warm this winter. The Rescue Mission provides safe shelter to more than 400 homeless individuals and families each night during the cold winter months.

A total of 230 lbs. of coats were collected this year.

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ President and CEO, Rev. Bill Roscoe said, “We appreciate the effort by Larry H. Miller Dealerships to provide warm coats for the people we serve at the Rescue Mission. Sadly, many of our guests, even children, come to us without warm clothing. These coats are a wonderful way to say, “We care!” Larry H. Miller’s employees and customers are great examples of this community’s compassion.”

Roy Eiguren Selected to Join the Red Cross National Philanthropic Board

Philanthropic board members work with local and national executives to help Red Cross chapters meet their fundraising goals. They inspire chapter board members to increase their personal giving and share ideas for developing programs and raising funds to support the Red Cross mission.

“Roy’s passion for the American Red Cross is evidenced by his extraordinary financial support — personal and influenced — among the Boise and greater Idaho community,” said Don Herring, Red Cross chief development officer. “Inspired by his family’s rich history with the organization, Roy demonstrates how to turn compassion into action, saving lives through strong financial support of our humanitarian mission.”

The managing partner of Eiguren Ellis Public Policy in Boise, Eiguren joined the Idaho Red Cross board of directors in 2017 and was appointed board chairman the following year.

In August, he received a Red Cross leadership award in his name, which will be presented to an outstanding volunteer in the organization each year going forward. The Idaho Red Cross also nominated Eiguren for the Presidential Award for Excellence, a national American Red Cross honor reserved for the most dedicated employees and volunteers in the organization.

Eiguren will serve a three-year term on the National Philanthropic Board.

Intelligent Office Expands Boise Office

Intelligent Office, a professional business center that currently serves over 120 clients in the 800 W Main building in downtown Boise, is significantly expanding the current office size.

Intelligent Office opened its Boise location in 2014 and provides clients with administrative assistance, customer/phone support, scheduling, executive office and meeting space, mailboxes and other business needs.

The expansion will add nine new offices and a conference room, bringing the total Intelligent Office Space to 19 offices and four conference rooms.

“There is a tremendous demand for virtual office services in Boise,” said Roy Eiguren, co-owner of Boise Intelligent Office. “Boise’s culture of innovation and entrepreneurship and our business-friendly environment leads businesses to want to operate in Boise. Intelligent Office provides individuals and business entities the ability to do business in Boise without the overhead of building and operating a regular office” said Joe Eiguren, co-owner.

The expansion is expected to open in February. Visit boise.intelligentoffice.com to learn more about Intelligent Office Boise.

New Study Reveals Boise is the 2nd Most Handsome City in the Country

GroomingLounge.com, the nation’s premier resource for men’s grooming products and advice, has released its 3rd bi-annual list of The Most Handsome Cities in The United States – and Boise comes in as the 2nd Most Handsome City in the country!

While handsomeness may be subjective, the criteria relied on in this survey measure the men in each city’s commitment to a great appearance. GroomingLounge.com based the findings on the following criteria: amount spent on personal care services per man, spend on personal care products per man, spend on shaving needs per man, spend on apparel per man and the fittest cities in the nation.

The just-released results from Groominglounge.com’s 2019 research are as follows: 1. Arlington, VA 2. Boise, ID, 3. Madison, WI 4. Seattle, WA, 5. Portland, OR. To see a full list of results visit GroomingLounge.com