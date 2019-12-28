As an avid outdoorsman and a world-class procrastinator, I’ve learned that “one of these days”

never seems to show up on the calendar. But if I plan trips in advance, they tend to become

iron-clad dates that everything else has to revolve around, and I get to look back at the end of

the year with warm, fuzzy memories about the great experiences I had doing them.

With the new year in mind, here are five outing suggestions…. nay, here are five challenges for

2020. Make some, or all of them, happen so you won’t ask yourself in 12 months “where did the

year go?”

Enjoy a day in the snow: If you haven’t already done it, you owe it to yourself to get out and

really enjoy winter. Idaho offers an amazing variety of snow sports, including skiing and

snowmobiling, Nordic skiing, snow shoeing. Need more? How about tubing or snow biking?

Remember you don’t have to just endure winter, it can be a blast, and lots of Idahoans look

forward to winter as much as summer because there are so many fun things to do, not to

mention some beautiful, snow-capped scenery.

Do an Idaho roadtrip: Idaho is an incredibly diverse state, and no matter how long you’ve lived

here, there are pockets of the state you haven’t visited because of our unique geography. There

can two types of road trippers: planners and wanderers. I fall into the wanderer camp, but either

way is good. I’ve spent more than 25 years traveling around Idaho and still find cool new places

every year. The point is to figure out what part of the state you want to explore and spend a few

days getting there and exploring. I won’t even give a hint for where you should go. You can

literally close your eyes, drop your finger on the map and find something interesting there, so

don’t feel like you need a travel brochure to find interesting places.

Hike some place iconic: Idaho is full of classic places to hike. Let’s start with one of the most

obvious, such as the Sawtooths near Stanley. How about the Hells Canyon? How about Osprey

Point at Ponderosa Park in McCall? Or Stack Rock in the Foothills? All of these trails are easy

to find, well marked. You don’t need mountain climber fitness to do them, and no special gear is

required. You owe it to yourself. Selfies recommended, but not mandatory.

Catch a fish on a fly: I am biased because I spend about 95 percent of my fishing time with a

fly rod in my hand, but I don’t limit myself to trout. You can catch nearly every fish in Idaho with a

fly, and it’s just a fun to way to fish. Be creative in your attempts. It might be a bluegill in a city

pond, or a trout in river, or a bass in a reservoir. Here’s a hint: A size 4 woolly bugger in black,

olive or brown will catch a fish in almost any body of water in Idaho. Make it happen.

Experience river time: What’s river time? River time is when your life flows with the rhythm of

the river. Ideally, it’s floating for several days on one of Idaho’s classic rivers. Don’t feel like it

has to be a white-knuckle ride through the rapids, or a long trip through the wilderness. You can

take a relaxing day trip on many of Idaho’s rivers, and just effortlessly gliding downstream will let

your mind follow, and before you know it, you’re on river time.