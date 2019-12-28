As we begin 2020, a new decade, we set goals for what we want our future selves to be like and look like. We take a glance back at where we have been and what we have done, and we try to remember to extend ourselves grace. January is a time to cleanse, to start fresh and not dwell on who we were 12 months ago. So much change can happen in a year, so as we plan our future and commit to resolutions, we also leave some room to change our minds—to grow and be human.

A new year is a great time to make new habits. Find out what Kvell Fitness owner, Brett Denton says about habits and success on page 35. Learn about a fun way to get fit on a Fat Bike in our healthy living section. Check out what is on the menu at Juniper and be inspired to make some healthy changes to your diet.

For the New Year, we at Boise Lifestyle have added a new monthly feature, The Knowles Gallery. Each month be inspired by the beauty of our great state and community with images captured by local photographer Charles Knowles.

Here at Boise Lifestyle, we are so proud of the growth in our community through the last year and cannot wait to see what is coming for 2020. As new businesses open, old businesses expand, charities fundraise and we all turn one year older, we will continue to be right there to share your stories and celebrate your milestones.

Happy New Year, Boise. Thank you for being a part of our story.