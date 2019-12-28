+Owner, Kvell Fitness +Laser +Catalyst +Fallible

What is your definition of success?

My definition of success means being the kind of person who impacts the world such that my children are, and their progeny will be, proud of who I am for them and what I’ve created in honor of them.

What is something you are proud of?

I’m very proud of my family, my Team at Kvell, and the Kvell Crew, which is our membership community. I don’t see what I do as running a place where people simply come to exercise, like a gym; I’ve created a space where a community gets together to get healthy, build confidence, and unite over something they collectively have in common. At a time where we see so much divisiveness among our fellow humans, having a way to bring together people of different ages, genders, backgrounds, jobs, etc where people empower one another, brings me great pride.

What is something you are passionate about?

I’m passionate about empowering my fellow fallible humans and my community to reach their hidden potential, to know themselves as capable and powerful, and extinguishing the self-imposed limits that naturally occur in the human brain.

What are your top health tips for someone looking to improve their fitness?

1. First and foremost, prioritize systems and habits, over goals. Goals are your targets. Systems and habits help you hit those targets.

2. Exercise every day, even if only for 5 minutes. The shorter the time the more intense the activity and vice versa.