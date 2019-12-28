Healthy skin comes from healthy habits. Local expert Gabrielle Marcantonio, Licensed Esthetician for Graeber & Company shares her Pro Tips

Exfoliate, exfoliate and exfoliate! Twice a week to clear out any dead skin cells. I recommend the Aveda Radiant Skin Refiner. It has pink tourmaline stone that exfoliates and brightens skin.

Dry brushing is a great morning routine to create instant radiant glowing skin. Use gentle circular motions for about a minute. Don’t forget the neck and décolleté area.

Treat yourself with regular facials every 6-8 weeks. Your Esthetician can do deeper treatments like peels, dermaplaning and extractions. Plus, it’s a great way to relax for a healthy mind, body and skin.

Establish a nightly routine:

Always, always double cleanse! Cleansers must work hard to clarify the skin. I recommend starting with a light oil, followed by a cleanser based on your skin type. I like Aveda’s Purifying Gel Cleanser: it’s foaming and has a squeaky-clean feel.

Use a toner to balance skin PH, hydrate, and allow your other products penetrate deeper. Pick one based on your skin type. I recommend the Aveda Skin toning agent, it’s my all-time favorite product! It is super hydrating and smells like roses.

Follow with a serum or concentrate, these are more specific treatments and penetrate deeper than moisturizer. Nighttime is best for these products since your skin replenishes at night. I like the Aveda Tulasara Firm concentrate containing acetyl hexipeptide 8 which naturally relaxes facial muscles: nature’s Botox!

Don’t forget eye cream. Use something heavier if you have dry skin or want anti-aging benefits, use about 3 days per week. I recommend Aveda’s Tulasara Wedding Eye Mask.

Always finish with moisturizer. I like Aveda’s Intense Hydrating Soft Cream: it’s cream/gel texture and gives the right amount of hydration without feeling heavy.



1. Purifying Gel Cleanser, $23 5.5oz / $62 500ml

2. Tulasara Firm, $59

3. Wedding Eye Mask, $55

