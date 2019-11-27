Festive Scents and Colors of the Season

There is nothing more welcoming than a beautiful seasonal wreath. Wreaths have been used as a decorative sign of the season for hundreds of years and can adorn any part of your home. In many homes, this symbol of growth and everlasting life can be found both inside and out.

More than just decoration, the wreath has significant meaning for the season. The circular shape represents eternity, for it has no beginning and no end. The evergreen, most frequently used in making wreathes, symbolizes growth and upward movement.

Available in many local shops and online, decorated holiday wreaths are available in a wide variety of different styles, sizes and materials. You can easily find a wreath to compliment the style of your home. If you are feeling creative, it can be fun to add your own personal flair to a new wreath or give an old wreath a makeover. For the truly adventurous, plan a wreath-making excursion to gather local materials and make one from scratch.

Think Outside the Circle

+ For a whimsical and fun twist, take two grapevine wreaths and make a winter snowman.

+ Create a wreath chandelier for seasonal ambiance.

+ Make a wreath from days gone by, with Grandma’s old ornaments, or craft store ornaments that have personal meaning.

Go Local

+ Use fresh greens and fruits

+ Make a living wreath from succulents

+ Add local berry stems and pinecones

Fresh, green, mountain scents, clove, decorated fruits of the season and mountain pinecones will not only represent where you live but pay homage to the natural beauty of our state.

Make a day of it by packing a thermos of hot chocolate and steamy, creamy, coffee and a pair of sturdy garden clippers, then head out to the nearest forest to collect materials to make your own wreath.

For a more lasting seasonal look that will last for years, buy an evergreen wreath from your favorite home décor store and embellish with natural fresh greens and fruit. Mixing the artificial wreath with the live greens not only makes for a beautiful full wreath but is easy to change out, as the greens and fruit lose their freshness.

Add cinnamon scent or your favorite winter-scented oil to fresh or pre-made artificial wreaths. Your front door will not only look festive, but the smell will be so inviting!

Find Your Flair

+ Choose a favorite theme or color

+ Dress up an old wreath with new ribbon and ornaments for a modern farmhouse look.

After you decide on your size and style of wreath, set aside some time to get creative. Take the time to use floral tape and wire the elements securely to the base. The last thing you want is all your hard work to be ruined by temperamental glue.

Once you are on a roll, you may find yourself crafting wreaths all year long.