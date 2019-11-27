As the saying goes, time flies when you’re having fun. And time sure has flown by this year. It seems like just yesterday we were talking about resolutions and renewal—and yet, here we are, almost time to do it again.

There’s a unique perspective that working in publishing brings. While we certainly don’t want to wish our lives away, we’re always looking toward the future. Whether it’s planning our next issue or developing story ideas for the next year, we’re often already fast-forwarded to future months before the current month has even begun.

The fast-paced lifestyle this industry calls for can often make it difficult to really settle down and absorb what’s going on around us and, before we know it, the year is over and it’s time to move forward again.

So, this December, we hope you take the time to slow down a little bit. With the holiday season upon us, we hope you take the time to take it all in. Enjoy your time with family and friends and bask in the magic of the winter season.

Speaking of planning, we encourage you to visit our website, BoiseLifestylePubs.com, and click on the “Reader Survey” banner on the home page. We need your input so we can make 2020 our best ever. Please take a moment and share your thoughts and let us know how we can serve you better. It’s a quick, 15 question survey that would go a long way in helping us grow and improve.

Thank you, and we wish you the very best this holiday season!