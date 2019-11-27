Chief Bones Retires from Boise Police Department

Boise Chief of Police William Bones wrapped up 27 years with the Boise Police Department Oct. 24.

“I’m deeply honored to have been allowed to serve as part of BPD,” Bones said in a statement. “I am able to retire knowing (BPD) members are poised to not just keep Boise safe, but grow what it means to serve with professionalism and empathy.”

Bones began his BPD career in 1992. During his tenure, he commanded patrol, criminal investigations and internal affairs and professional standards. He was appointed to chief in 2015.

New Pathway Opens at Dona Larsen Park

Cyclists and pedestrians have a new route to navigate between Broadway and Warm Springs Avenue.

The path runs behind Boise State University’s Dona Larsen Park softball field. It’s a collaboration between BSU, the City of Boise and the Ada County Highway District (ACHD).

Additional improvements include enhanced lighting, signage and crossing signals at each end of the pathway to cross either Broadway or Warm Springs.

BSU granted ACHD an easement to its property to construct the path, which the City of Boise will maintain.

“We depend strongly on our neighbors and partners who all work to enrich the experience of our students, faculty and staff,” BSU Vice President for Campus Operations and Chief Operating Officer Randi McDermott said in a release. “Our partnerships with ACHD and the city are vital as we continually work to improve conditions for all modes of transport on and around our campus.”

City of Boise Receives 75-Acre Foothills Land Donation

Boise’s wildlife habitat got a boost in October as 75 acres in the Boise Foothills were donated to the city.

The land was donated by husband-and-wife pair Terry Walther and Tracey Herrick specifically for wildlife habitat preservation.

“This donation is important to our family because it continues a long tradition of preservation and appreciation for the Boise Foothills and what they mean to the City of Boise,” Terry said in a release. “We are proud to join a list of Idahoans who have donated land to maintain the natural habitat that is vital for deer and other animals to thrive.”

The Boise City Council formally accepted the donation, located off Pierce Park Road, at its Oct. 8 meeting. At this time, the land does not have sufficient connectivity to adjacent public property, so no public trail construction is currently planned.

This donation does add to the 12,000 acres of Foothills property that has been purchased and preserved with Foothills Levy funds.

State of the City Covers Broad Topic Span

Mayor Dave Bieter called for action on ending family homelessness, ongoing work to combat climate change and reducing waste during the annual State of the City address.

The address, co-sponsored by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, was delivered to a standing-room-only crowd at the Egyptian Theatre.

The speech also highlighted several initiatives and programs, like Boise Kind, Keep Boise Moving (alternative transportation) and Boise Climate Now (framing the city’s efforts on climate and engaging residents and businesses on developing local solutions).

You can view the address at CityOfBoise.org/State-Of-The-City.