Rainy Clearing Storm Looms Above the Historic Idanha Hotel

One of the architectural icons of Boise is the Famous Idanha Hotel. Beautiful architecture that is unlike any other buildings in Boise. I enjoy seeing some of those old pictures of Boise with the streets filled with Model A’s and in Black and White and there is the Idanha Hotel standing there is its all of its glory.

For this picture. I got up early on a rainy morning, before there was much traffic and when the lighting was still muffled. My goal was to take a portrait of the Idanha with the look the way it did in those old pictures. I choose and angle where I could isolate the Idanha from other buildings. I then removed most of the color.