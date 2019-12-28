Farmer’s Market Announces New Manager

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Tamara Cameron has accepted the position of permanent Market Manager for the Boise Farmers Market.

Tamara has done an outstanding job serving as the Interim Market Manager this year. She has worked for the Boise Farmers Market since 2016, first as the Mobile Market Manager and then as the Marketing & Development Manager, a role she continues to fulfill. Tamara knows the market as well as the Boise community, and she has won the trust of many vendors.

We look forward to working with Tamara to continue the mission of the market to support a regenerative, healthy food and agricultural system by operating a vibrant marketplace featuring locally grown and crafted products.

GOVERNOR BRAD LITTLE HONORS THE IDAHO FOODBANK

Governor Brad Little presented The Idaho Foodbank with an official proclamation honoring the nonprofit’s 35 years of dedicated service to Idaho. According to Feeding America, 1 in 8 Idahoans and 1 in 6 Idaho children are food insecure; meaning they live at risk of hunger. “As the only statewide nonprofit addressing food insecurity, it is an honor to acknowledge this milestone in The Idaho Foodbank’s history. It is important to recognize The Idaho Foodbank’s impact not only in feeding our citizens but providing resources to build resilient and healthier communities,” Governor Little said.

On hand to accept the proclamation was Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.”We know that Idahoans are hardworking, can-do people. We see it every day,” said Vauk. “The tough times can be temporary. It is our job to get people through those times and to the other side; stronger and healthier. Sometimes people just need a helping hand to find the confidence and resilience that lies within.”

Boise Police Chief Retires

Boise Chief of Police William Bones has retired after a 27-year career with the Boise Police Department.

Chief Bones began his career with the Boise Police Department in 1992. He moved up through the ranks serving in numerous leadership roles over the last 22 years. He commanded three divisions within the department: patrol, criminal investigations, and internal affairs and professional standards. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. In 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Chief and in 2015 was appointed Chief by Mayor Bieter.

Former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson will serve as the interim Chief starting October 25th while the city embarks on a nationwide search for a new Police Chief.

Boise Celebrates New Accessible and Inclusive Playground at Cottonwood Park

Cottonwood Park is located in West Boise (4350 N. Colonial Park Way) next to Pioneer Elementary School. The goal of the newly installed playground at the 8-acre park is to provide multisensory experiences for park users and encourage all children to play no matter their age, ability or stage of development.

“This playground is an incredible addition for the neighborhood and West Boise community,” said Boise Council Member TJ Thomson. “It gives children the opportunity to play in a variety of different ways while encouraging positive social interaction and outdoor recreation.”

Playground features include climbing walls and a finger maze to promote tactile based play, bells for auditory stimulation, binoculars for visual play and equipment designed to encourage children of all abilities to explore. Rubber fall material was installed underneath the playground – the surface is easy to navigate for people who use assistive mobility devices and provides a soft surface for all playground users.

The new playground is open sunrise to sunset daily. The park also features basketball courts, a walking path and open play areas for recreational activities.